Juan David Mosquera News: Option again for Timbers
Mosquera (knee) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Montreal, confirming his return to the matchday squad after missing 10 of Portland's first 11 MLS matches this season with various injuries.
Mosquera's inclusion in the squad is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming fixtures, with his return giving coach Phil Neville more defensive options to call upon. The defender made his lone appearance at right-back earlier in the season and could push to challenge Brandon Bye for that role once he gets back up to full match sharpness through further appearances off the bench.
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