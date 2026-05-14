Juan David Mosquera headshot

Juan David Mosquera News: Option again for Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mosquera (knee) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Montreal, confirming his return to the matchday squad after missing 10 of Portland's first 11 MLS matches this season with various injuries.

Mosquera's inclusion in the squad is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming fixtures, with his return giving coach Phil Neville more defensive options to call upon. The defender made his lone appearance at right-back earlier in the season and could push to challenge Brandon Bye for that role once he gets back up to full match sharpness through further appearances off the bench.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
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