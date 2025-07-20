Juan David Mosquera News: Records assist

Mosquera assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United.

For the first time since June 13, Mosquera has directly contributed to a goal. In terms of assists, his drought goes further, having last achieved an assist against the Rapids on May 29. Still, Mosquera's 2025 will include multiple assists, meaning he has successfully achieved the feat for three seasons running. But in 2023 and 2024, the full-back logged four assists, meaning his 2025 season is only halfway there.