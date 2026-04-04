Juan David Mosquera News: Starts versus Whitecaps

Mosquera (ankle) has been included in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Mosquera is an option for the first time this year after sitting out the first five league matchups, and he's likely to see meaningful action as a right-back. Last season, he was very active on the flank, averaging 3.1 crosses (0.7 accurate) and 0.9 chances created per game, and tallying one goal plus two assists over 32 appearances. His return to the main lineup will push Brandon Bye to a bench spot.