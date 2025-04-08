Juan David Mosquera News: Two shots and five crosses in draw

Mosquera generated two shots (two on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC. He also added three clearances.

Mosquera was one of the most active players for the Timbers, and even though he didn't do much in the defensive phase, his constant attacking runs generated danger on the opposing defense. Mosquera was injured in the early weeks of the season but has started Portland's last two matches, tallying four shots, seven crosses and eight clearances in that span as a two-way right-back.