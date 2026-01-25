Foyth could be set to miss several months and the World Cup with Argentina after suffering what appears to be an Achilles rupture in Saturday's loss against Real Madrid. The center-back will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and establish his recovery timeline, but if the serious issue is confirmed, it would be a blow for Villarreal and Argentina, since he is a regular starter for both teams. Rafa Marin is set for a greater role in central defense for Villarreal until he returns.