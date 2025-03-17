Juan Foyth News: Nets first of season

Foyth scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Foyth recorded his first goal of the season, claiming the lone goal for Villarreal. Since his return from injury, the defender has started eight of the 10 La Liga matches played, collecting 18 tackles with 43 clearances, earning him an average of about 4.3 per contest.