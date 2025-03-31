Juan Francisco Brunetta News: 10 crosses Saturday

Brunetta registered two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Brunetta had another productive outing Saturday despite the blowout loss. He recorded 10 crosses for the third time in his last four appearances, adding seven corners and three accurate crosses. He also created three chances, bringing him up to nine across his last two matches. He also picked up his first yellow card of the Clausura as he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth straight match.