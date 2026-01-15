Brunetta was easily Tigres' most active creator, flooding the box with crosses and generating steady shooting volume, which keeps his fantasy ceiling high even in a scoreless outing. The workload looked fully intentional rather than fluky, with his season high in crosses hinting at a usage bump that could stabilize his floor in chance creation formats. He still struggled to turn all that activity into end product, but his 11 goals and four assists over 23 Apertura appearances suggest it shouldn't take long before he gets back on the scoresheet.