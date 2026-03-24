Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Assists opener

Brunetta assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Brunetta set up the opener for Joaquim in the ninth minute with a corner. Brunetta created two chances and also made two clearances, one interception and one clearance. He has now contributed to five goals in the last five games and is up to six goal contributions for the campaign.