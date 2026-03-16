Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Attempts seven crosses in draw

Brunetta registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Queretaro.

Brunetta was held off the score sheet for the third consecutive game across Liga MX and CONCACAF tournaments, but his number of crosses continued to trend upward as he took plenty of corner kicks. The midfielder might have to move to a deeper role for some stretches of upcoming games to help fill the void left by Romulo Zwarg's (hamstring) injury. In that case, Brunetta will see his attacking upside reduced, though he can still produce through set pieces, hoping to increase his Clausura counts of three goals and two assists in 11 appearances.