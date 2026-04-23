Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Creates five chances in draw

Brunetta registered three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate), five chances created and one corner in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Atlas.

Brunetta recorded game-high tallies of crosses and chances created despite coming off the bench during a tricky visit, with his playing time remaining high as he subbed on in the 17th minute for the injured Joaquim (undisclosed). The midfielder should return to the starting lineup for the final rounds of the season, in which case he'll look to extend a run of five league appearances with at least two shots. He's among the squad's leaders with five goals and four assists in the current Liga MX tournament, and he's usually reliable for set-piece numbers.