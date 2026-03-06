Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Goal on five shots
Brunetta scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Puebla.
March has been a promising month for Brunetta, whose two appearances already include three goals on nine shots and an additional assist on three chances created. Across his 32 appearances this season, he has 14 goals and six assists.
