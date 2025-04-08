Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Limited impact in draw

Brunetta had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Friday's 0-0 draw against Puebla.

Brunetta has been Tigres' most influential player by a wide margin this season, but he was unable to thrive Friday since Puebla focused most of their tactical plan in finding a way to slow him down during the time he was out there. Tigres decided to rest Brunetta due to their CONCACAF Champions Cup commitments in midweek, but the star playmaker should be in the XI when Tigres take on Monterrey on Saturday.