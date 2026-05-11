Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Limited impact in loss

Brunetta generated one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Guadalajara.

Brunetta was supposed to carry Tigres to the next round, but he disappeared when the team needed him the most. Despite the underperforming effort in this second leg, Brunetta had an impressive Clausura campaign and finished with eight goals and five assists across 19 appearances between the regular season and the Liguilla.