Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Logs assist in win

Brunetta made an assist, had six off-target shots, created two chances and sent in four inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Brunetta was once again one of his team's biggest threats up front and had another decisive contribution as he assisted Fernando Gorriaran for the game-winner in the 65th minute. With 10 goals and five assists over 34 appearances this season, the playmaker remains among Liga MX's top players at his position.