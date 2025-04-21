Fantasy Soccer
Juan Francisco Brunetta headshot

Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Brunetta made an assist, had six off-target shots, created two chances and sent in four inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Brunetta was once again one of his team's biggest threats up front and had another decisive contribution as he assisted Fernando Gorriaran for the game-winner in the 65th minute. With 10 goals and five assists over 34 appearances this season, the playmaker remains among Liga MX's top players at his position.

Juan Francisco Brunetta
Tigres UANL
