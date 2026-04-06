Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Minimal impact in loss

Brunetta registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Club Tijuana.

It's unclear if Brunetta was uncomfortable with the artificial pitch or if he simply had a bad game, but this wasn't his finest performance. The playmaker should aim to bounce back when Tigres take on Guadalajara on Saturday. Despite the bad outing, he remains one of Tigres' most reliable fantasy players with six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) in 13 Clausura appearances.