Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Nets brace, assists in win

Brunetta scored two goals off five shots (three on target) and made an assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Brunetta was simply unstoppable here as he opened the scoring for Tigres in the 16th minute, assisted Angel Correa for their third goal and then sealed the 4-1 win with a clinical finish in the 80th minute. That's now 16 goals this season and five goals and three assists over the last seven games for the playmaker, who's definitely enjoying the best campaign of his career.