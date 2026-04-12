Juan Francisco Brunetta headshot

Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Nets brace, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Brunetta scored two goals off five shots (three on target) and made an assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Brunetta was simply unstoppable here as he opened the scoring for Tigres in the 16th minute, assisted Angel Correa for their third goal and then sealed the 4-1 win with a clinical finish in the 80th minute. That's now 16 goals this season and five goals and three assists over the last seven games for the playmaker, who's definitely enjoying the best campaign of his career.

Juan Francisco Brunetta
Tigres UANL
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