Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Nets brace in win
Brunetta scored two goals off five shots (three accurate), created three chances and sent in four crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 5-1 win over Mazatlan.
Brunetta had another great performance, scoring once each half while also creating a lot for teammates. With 18 goals and eight assists over 40 appearances, the playmaker is enjoying his best campaign since joining Tigres and will go for even more during the upcoming playoffs.
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