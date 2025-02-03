Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Productive in loss

Brunetta registered two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Toluca.

Although his side was kept scoreless, Brunetta still had a productive outing Saturday. He created three chances in his fourth consecutive match and added eight crosses (four accurate) and six corners, marks he had not reached since Nov. 29. He added two off-target shots and three drawn fouls in his full 90 minutes of action.