Brunetta headed the ball into the center of the six-yard box for Edgar Ivan Lopez to finish the play of the decisive goal after 43 minutes of this game. The playmaker finally got involved in a goal after generating 15 shots and 14 scoring chances across five Liga MX appearances (four starts) in 2026. Even though he sometimes features as a holding midfielder in the initial formation, Brunetta is a constant offensive force and one of the team's regular set-piece takers alongside Angel Correa and Diego Lainez.