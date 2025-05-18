Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Quiet end to season

Brunetta generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Toluca.

Brunetta fell far short of expectations throughout the semifinals series and ended up without a single accurate cross in the two games versus Toluca. He took part in all 21 matches of the Clausura campaign plus seven CONCACAF Champions Cup clashes, leading the squad with eight goals and six assists in the sum of both competitions. However, his effectiveness, as well as his set-piece duties, declined during the final weeks.