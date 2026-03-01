Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Records two goals and assist

Brunetta scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus América.

For the first time since Nov. 30, Brunetta has logged more than one G/A in a single appearance. 2026 has not been kind to Brunetta in terms of form, as Saturday includes 75 percent of his calendar year's G/A. On the plus side, Brunetta is still having an excellent 2025-26 season, featuring his 13 goals and six assists, only one short of 20.