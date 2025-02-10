Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores and assists on Saturday
Brunetta scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Atlas.
Brunetta netted the opener by latching onto Nicolas Ibanez's flicked pass in the 21st minute and then later set up Ozziel Herrera for the winner in the 66th minute. Brunetta also made a tackle. He has started all six games and registered five goal contributions.
