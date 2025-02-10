Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Francisco Brunetta headshot

Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Brunetta scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Atlas.

Brunetta netted the opener by latching onto Nicolas Ibanez's flicked pass in the 21st minute and then later set up Ozziel Herrera for the winner in the 66th minute. Brunetta also made a tackle. He has started all six games and registered five goal contributions.

Juan Francisco Brunetta
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now