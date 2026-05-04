Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores, assists in win

Brunetta scored a goal off seven shots (four on target), made an assist, created three chances and sent in three crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chivas.

Brunetta had another amazing performance, assisting his team's first goal just before halftime and then using a beautiful volley off a cross from the right to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute. The playmaker has been unstoppable as of late, with five goals off 22 shots, two assists, 14 chances created and 26 crosses over his last five starts, which makes him one of Liga MX's most coveted fantasy assets.