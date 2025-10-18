Brunetta put on a display of his shooting ability with a well-placed attempt in the 24th minute plus a volley from outside the box in the 36th, and completed his hat trick via right-footed finish during first-half stoppage time against Rayos. He also took plenty of set pieces while moving all around the midfield zone in the victory. His six shots were a season-high mark, and the goals increased his tally to five in the last three matches, making him one of the most appealing fantasy assets in the competition heading into the decisive Apertura stages.