Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores in victory

Brunetta scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Santos.

Brunetta capped his excellent performance with a stunning goal from outside the box in the 59th minute of this match. The midfielder was busy in playmaking tasks as well, reaching a double-digit total of crosses for the second time in his last three league starts. He has taken plenty of set pieces lately while leading his team with six goals this season, and his value should only increase as the returns of Fernando Gorriaran and Romulo from injury will likely allow him to move closer to the opposition goal in future games.