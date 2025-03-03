Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores in win over Necaxa

Brunetta scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Club Necaxa.

Brunetta scored what should be one of the easiest goals of his career, as he simply tapped the ball home from very close range following a cross from Uriel Antuna. This was Brunetta's fifth goal of the season, and given the injury situation of some of the Tigres strikers upfront, he might remain playing as a forward until further notice. Given all that he brings to the table as a playmaker, a move to forward should only boost Brunetta's fantasy upside in most formats.