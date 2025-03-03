Fantasy Soccer
Juan Francisco Brunetta headshot

Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores in win over Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Brunetta scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Club Necaxa.

Brunetta scored what should be one of the easiest goals of his career, as he simply tapped the ball home from very close range following a cross from Uriel Antuna. This was Brunetta's fifth goal of the season, and given the injury situation of some of the Tigres strikers upfront, he might remain playing as a forward until further notice. Given all that he brings to the table as a playmaker, a move to forward should only boost Brunetta's fantasy upside in most formats.

