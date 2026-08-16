Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Scores, misses penalty in loss

Brunetta scored one goal to go with nine shots (five on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlas.

Brunetta stood out for a game-high nine shots, and he leveled the scoring via right-footed finish to the near post in the 21st minute of Saturday's clash. It was ultimately a bittersweet performance though, as he saw his spot-kick attempt stopped by Camilo Vargas later in the match. The midfielder remains a consistent contributor despite his squad's struggles, having either scored or set up all of the team's last six goals in all competitions. He's also ranked first and second in the league with averages of 5.8 shots and 3.5 chances created per game, respectively.