Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Sends 13 crosses in draw

Brunetta generated two shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.

Brunetta's mobility in the final third allows him to be extremely involved as a playmaker, and this was his second-best output in the crossing category in this Clausura campaign, only surpassed by the 16 crosses he sent vs Tigres in Round 2 back in early January. Brunetta should continue to have a key role for Tigres in the final two matches of the regular season, as the team continues to fight for a Liguilla berth.