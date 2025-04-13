Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Brunetta had four shots (two on target), five crosses and four corner kicks Saturday in a 2-1 win for Tigres over Monterrey. He had an assist in the win.

Brunetta helped get Tigres on the board in stoppage time for an equalizer, assisting on the score. He should remain an all-around presence against Pachuca Tuesday, though it'll be harder for Tigres to score against this stellar defense.