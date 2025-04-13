Fantasy Soccer
Juan Francisco Brunetta headshot

Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Brunetta had four shots (two on target), five crosses and four corner kicks Saturday in a 2-1 win for Tigres over Monterrey. He had an assist in the win.

Brunetta helped get Tigres on the board in stoppage time for an equalizer, assisting on the score. He should remain an all-around presence against Pachuca Tuesday, though it'll be harder for Tigres to score against this stellar defense.

Juan Francisco Brunetta
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
