Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Three shots and three corners

Brunetta had three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Brunetta started the season with three shots, two of which ended up on target. Having been his team's top set piece taker last season, he started the year with three corners. He finished the season with 11 goals and five assists last season his best goal tally of his career.