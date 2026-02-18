Juan Iglesias News: Assists against Villarreal

Juan Iglesias assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Villarreal.

Iglesias delivered a crucial assist with a cross into the box for striker Martin Satriano to finish. The Getafe fullback has remained a key part of the side this season, and both of his assists have now come in the last four matches. His 13 successful crosses rank him among the more productive fullbacks in La Liga, showing clear attacking upside from his position. Iglesias will next face Sevilla in what should be a competitive mid table matchup, with Sevilla having conceded 39 goals in 24 matches this season, leaving room for further attacking opportunities.