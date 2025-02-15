Fantasy Soccer
Juan Iglesias News: Assists in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Iglesias assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win against Girona.

Iglesias set up the opening goal of Friday's match as he assisted Christantus Uche's strike in the 3rd minute. It marked his first goal contribution of the season as he started in midfield for the first time this season. He also took two shots and recorded four crosses on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

