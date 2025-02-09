Fantasy Soccer
Juan Iglesias headshot

Juan Iglesias News: Helps Getafe to clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Iglesias crossed twice (one accurate), blocked a shot, made two tackles (winning both) and three clearances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Alaves.

Iglesias was a part of the Getafe back four that kept a clean sheet Sunday tying for the team-high in blocks while finishing with the second most tackles on the team. Iglesias has combined for six crosses and two chances created over his last three starts.

Juan Iglesias
Getafe
More Stats & News
