Juan Iglesias News: Helps Getafe to clean sheet
Iglesias crossed twice (one accurate), blocked a shot, made two tackles (winning both) and three clearances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Alaves.
Iglesias was a part of the Getafe back four that kept a clean sheet Sunday tying for the team-high in blocks while finishing with the second most tackles on the team. Iglesias has combined for six crosses and two chances created over his last three starts.
