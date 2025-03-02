Juan Iglesias News: Makes four tackles
Iglesias took two off target shots, crossed twice accurately, created a chance and made four tackles (winning three) during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Leganes.
Iglesias was a part of the Getafe back four that allowed a late goal Sunday, finishing with the second most chances created and tackles on the team. The fullback has one goal involvement to go along with four shots, nine crosses and seven tackles over his last three starts.
