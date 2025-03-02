Fantasy Soccer
Juan Iglesias News: Makes four tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Iglesias took two off target shots, crossed twice accurately, created a chance and made four tackles (winning three) during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Leganes.

Iglesias was a part of the Getafe back four that allowed a late goal Sunday, finishing with the second most chances created and tackles on the team. The fullback has one goal involvement to go along with four shots, nine crosses and seven tackles over his last three starts.

Juan Iglesias
Getafe
