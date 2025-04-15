Fantasy Soccer
Juan Jesus headshot

Juan Jesus Injury: Forces off in Empoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Jesus had three clearances, two blocks and one tackle (one won) in 72 minutes in Monday's 3-0 win over Empoli before leaving due to a muscular injury, coach Antonio Conte announced.

Jesus filled in well for Alessandro Buongiorno (thigh) but picked up an injury in the second half and will have to be assessed. Rafa Marin would start versus Monza if neither of the two banged-up players recovered for Saturday.

Juan Jesus
Napoli
