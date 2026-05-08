Juan Jesus News: Available against Bologna

Jesus (personal) will be an option for Monday's game versus Bologna, Il Mattino reported.

Jesus has handled the personal issues that forced him to step away from the team for a couple of days before the previous match. On the other hand, Napoli have recovered some pieces in recent weeks, primarily Amir Rrahmani and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, so he'll struggle to have a regular role down the stretch. He has notched seven tackles (three won), seven interceptions and 15 clearances in his last six displays (five starts), with no clean sheets. He was an unused sub in two straight matches before his absence.