Juan Jesus News: Out for Como contest
Jesus isn't an option for Saturday's clash with Como for personal reasons, Napoli announced.
Jesus stayed in Naples to tend to a private matter that forced him to miss practice Thursday, even though he was spotted at the training center on the eve of the game. Napoli are understaffed in the back without him and Mathias Olivera (thigh), although Giovanni Di Lorenzo is back from a lengthy absence.
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