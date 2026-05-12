Juan Jesus News: Stays on the bench versus Bologna

Jesus (personal) didn't play in Monday's 3-2 loss to Bologna.

Jesus was back in the fold after tending to a personal matter, but Napoli are in full force in the back with Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Ami Rrahmani and Mathias Olivera all healthy. He'll stay in a backup role in the last two matches. He has registered seven takcles (four won), seven interceptions and 15 clearances in his last six outings, with no clean sheets.