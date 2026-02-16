Juan Jesus News: Will be back versus Atalanta

Jesus cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Roma.

Jesus will be an option for Sunday's away contest versus Atalanta and has routinely started over either Alessandro Buongiorno or Sam Beukema, but he might have to fill in for Amir Rrahmani (undisclosed), who bowed out early versus Roma. Jesus has registered one or more tackles in his last five showings, totaling eight (three won) and adding five interceptions and one block over that span, with no clean sheets. Additionally, he has posted at least one clearance in 10 straight appearances, totaling 21.