Juan Jose Arias Injury: Out with groin injury

Arias is sidelined Saturday against Atlanta due to a groin problem, his team reported.

Arias was expected to give his team defensive strength following his loan move from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, but he hasn't been able to debut in MLS. His recovery timeline is still unknown, so he'll be a doubt for subsequent matches. All of Lukas Engel, Philip Quinton and Justen Glad will feature in a three-man back line in the meantime.