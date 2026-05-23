Juan Jose Arias News: Available for first time
Arias has returned from a long groin injury and has been named on the bench for the first time this season for Saturday's clash against Minnesota United.
Arias has not featured since joining Real Salt Lake on loan from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, but his return to the bench is a significant boost for the club as it signals he has overcome his injury. His role going forward however remains to be seen as he works his way back to full fitness.
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