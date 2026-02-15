Juan Jose Purata News: Defensive stat line in loss

Purata recorded one tackle (one won), three clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Purata did a little bit of everything defensively, but it wasn't enough for his team to avoid a two-goal defeat Sunday. He bounced back to the starting lineup in a forced adjustment due to Romulo's (leg) absence, but he split playing time with Jesus Alberto Angulo. While Purata's participation in future matchups may depend on his teammates' availability status, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to build on a streak of five outings with at least three clearances.