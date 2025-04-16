Fantasy Soccer
Juan Jose Purata headshot

Juan Jose Purata News: Impactful in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Purata generated two crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Pachuca.

Purata's defensive actions limited the threat of a tough opposition in the midweek clash. Additionally, he completed 83 percent of his passes and won seven duels throughout the game. In six successive starts since taking over from the now coach Guido Pizarro, the center-back has four clean sheets and has made at least three clearances in every matchup.

Juan Jose Purata
Tigres UANL
