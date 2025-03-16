Juan Jose Purata News: Makes five clearances in win

Purata generated three shots (one on goal), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Santos.

Purata made a solid defensive effort that helped the home team to a clean sheet against the Laguneros. He also benefited from high possession to rack up 72 accurate passes, and he even missed a couple of scoring chances. Since Guido Pizarro moved from player to coach at the beginning of March, Purata has emerged as his replacement in the lineup and has done well in a back three alongside Jesus Alberto Angulo and Joaquim.