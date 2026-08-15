Juan Jose Purata News: Sent off in Tigres clash

Purata was shown a red card in the second half of Saturday's game versus Tigres.

Purata failed to impress against his former club, even though the Rojinegros still managed to achieve a positive result with 10 men. The central man made his first league start of the Apertura 2026 campaign following a run of three Leagues Cup appearances, but he'll now be suspended for the Aug. 22 visit to Cruz Azul. He has been included as part of a three-man back line alongside Manuel Capasso and Rodrigo Schlegel, and his disciplinary absence might tempt them to revert to a back four unless there's confidence in either Gaddi Aguirre or Adrian Mora.