Juan Manuel Fedorco Injury: Subs off in defeat

Fedorco left the field with an undisclosed issue in Saturday's 2-0 loss to FC Juarez.

Fedorco's participation in the weekend clash ended after 45 minutes with Brayan Angulo taking his place on the pitch. The Argentinian will be questionable for the April 4 meeting with Tigres, where he could see a string of seven starts cut short if he suffers a considerable injury. However, the extent of his potential absence is currently unknown.