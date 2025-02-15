Fantasy Soccer
Juan Manuel Fedorco

Juan Manuel Fedorco Injury: Subs off with injury in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Fedorco was forced off in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlas with an injured left leg, according to Goles y Cifras.

Fedorco had an intense Liga MX debut, as he stood out with eight clearances and six tackles but committed a penalty kick and left due to a physical issue. The defender is now questionable ahead of Friday's match against Tijuana, in which his place could be taken by either Brayan Angulo or Alberto Herrera, with Efrain Orona returning to a center-back spot.

Juan Manuel Fedorco
Puebla
