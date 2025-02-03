Juan Manuel Fedorco News: Completes Puebla move
Fedorco is heading to Puebla following a transfer from Argentine team Independiente, the club announced Monday.
Fedorco could be a useful defensive asset for a side that has relied on youngster Jose Pachuca as their right-sided center-back over the early stages of the season. The new signing recorded an average of 3.1 clearances per game in his country's league last year.
