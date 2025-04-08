Juan Manuel Fedorco News: Racks up eight clearances in draw
Fedorco had eight clearances in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres UANL.
Understandably, Fedorco was extremely busy in a game where Puebla were massive underdogs, and the center-back responded every time he was needed to make an impact. He's been a solid source for defensive stats for Puebla. In eight Clausura starts, the defender has recorded 59 clearances, 13 tackles and 13 interceptions.
